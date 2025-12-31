Bus captain and commuter lock horns at Woodlands interchange, supposedly over durian

Emotions ran high, and fingers were pointed after a commuter was allegedly not allowed on board a bus, supposedly due to durian.

A TikTok user, who wanted to be known as Fuse, told AsiaOne that she witnessed the spat at Woodlands Bus Interchange at about 9.45pm on Saturday (Dec 28).

The video which she uploaded online shows a SMRT bus captain of service 911 in a stand-off with a woman in a red top.

"Bring it out!" says the driver repeatedly as the woman shouts unintelligibly, pointing a finger at the former, while other commuters are seen trying to pacify her.

A shriek is heard at one point, after which the bus captain sits down and appears to disengage from the situation.

Fuse told AsiaOne that she was not aware of what sparked the dispute, which had attracted the attention of other passers-by.

"A few people tried to calm (the woman) down. But it did not work," she said.

Several netizens speculated that durian could have been the cause, noting that it is not allowed on public transport because of its strong smell.

According to commuter behaviour guidelines by the Land Transport Authority, passengers shall not carry durians that are not in vacuum-sealed packaging, or are in a form that may cause hurt, harm or discomfort to other passengers, or damage or soil public buses.

AsiaOne has reached out to SMRT for comment.

