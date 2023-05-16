Bus captain suspended for eating and looking at his phone while driving

A bus captain was suspended by SMRT after being caught on video eating and looking at his phone while driving.

In the 35-second TikTok video uploaded by user named Painhub243b on Saturday (May 13), the bus captain behind the steering wheel can be seen unwrapping what looks like a sweet with his hands before proceeding to put it in his mouth.

The video then cuts to him holding the steering wheel with his left hand while holding his phone with his right hand as he looks down at it.

Painhub243b said on his own video: "On May 12, 2023, 7.20pm, I saw this SMRT bus captain not holding the steering wheel and using his phone while driving on the expressway on service 960."

In response to a Stomp query, Vincent Gay, deputy managing director of SMRT Buses, said: "We do not condone unsafe driving behaviour.

"The safety of commuters and other road users is our top priority. We have suspended the bus captain from duty for further investigations.

"Our bus captains are constantly reminded to always observe all safety and road regulations."

On April 23, a bus captain of bus service 222 was caught on video not holding the steering wheel with a leg up while waiting for the traffic light to change.

This took place at the junction of Bedok North Avenue 3 and Bedok North Road.

As the bus continued to move, the bus captain's hands returned to the steering wheel, but the leg remained up.

SBS Transit said then that they are taking disciplinary action against the bus captain concerned.

