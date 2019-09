SINGAPORE - A bus caught fire on a flyover in Jurong East on Thursday evening (Sept 12).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at Jurong East Central, near the junction of Bukit Batok Avenue 1, at 8.20pm.

SCDF put out the fire with two water jets, and no injuries were reported.

SCDF is investigating the incident.

