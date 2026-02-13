Black smoke, burning flames: Bus catches fire along PIE

An SBS Transit bus went up in flames along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday (Feb 13), as captured in footage sent by an AsiaOne reader.

In one of two separate videos, black smoke can be seen billowing across multiple lanes as the person behind the camera approaches from the oncoming lane.

The other video shows a clearer view of the burning bus in the opposite side of the road - large, orange flames can be seen bursting from the rear of the bus as motorists drive past.

The reader came across this incident at around 11.50am on Friday.

AsiaOne has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force and the police for more information.

This is a developing story.

