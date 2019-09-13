Bus commuter wiggles butt during vulgar rant about 'showing your backside'

A man went on an expletive-laden rant during a bus ride last Sunday night (Sep 8) for no apparent reason, even wiggling his buttocks at one point.

Stomp contributor Genre, who was travelling on board SMRT bus service 187 at around 10.30pm, witnessed the incident and sent a video to Stomp.

Genre said: "A commuter behaved in an unruly manner and was abusive towards the bus captain without any apparent reason while the bus was in motion.

"The man started his rant from Bukit Panjang and it lasted till the bus reached its destination at Woodlands Bus Interchange.

"He can be seen hurling vulgarities and making inappropriate actions in the bus which could have distracted the bus captain.