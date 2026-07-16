Singapore traveller claims KL bus left him 'in middle of nowhere' at 4am

A traveller has shared his frustrations over a coach journey to Kuala Lumpur, claiming he was left stranded during an early morning stop when the bus departed without him.

Sharing his experience in an Instagram post last month, the man, who goes by the name Ernz on social media, said he had booked an 11pm Billion Stars Express coach from Tai Seng MRT station on June 19 for a last-minute trip to KL.

He received his first shock shortly after making the booking at about 8pm.

Ernz said the bus company informed him that his departure time had been brought forward to 10pm "without giving any reason".

"I had to rush over by cab because of the change in timing," he said.

After arriving at the pickup point, Ernz said he was then informed that the coach was delayed and still in Johor Bahru, leaving him and other passengers waiting until around 11.15pm before it arrived.

The journey, however, took another turn at around 4.15am when the coach made a stop along the way.

Believing it was a scheduled toilet break, Ernz said he alighted to use the washroom, but found the coach had already left when he returned.

"My luggage, passport and everything were on the coach and it just sped off when I came back," he said.

"I had no one to contact at 4.15am in the middle of nowhere."

Coach operator's alleged lack of communication

Fortunately, a friend happened to be on the same coach and was able to track its location, allowing him to catch up with the bus via a Grab ride.

"This was only possible because my friend was on the same coach. Otherwise, I have no idea where the coach went or how I would even chase after it," said Ernz.

Ernz said his biggest frustration was what he described as a lack of communication from the coach operator throughout the ordeal.

"The problem is they have zero communication with passengers," he wrote, adding that he received little assistance after trying to seek help following the incident.

He added that the experience has left him frustrated and stressed.

"The trauma and stress are seriously not worth it. They don't even bother replying throughout the entire process," he said.

AsiaOne has reached out to Billion Stars Express for comment.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com