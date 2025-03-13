Bus driver, 62, dies after accident involving lorry at Outram Road

A 62-year-old bus driver died after he was involved in an accident with a lorry on Wednesday (March 12).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the accident at 11.15am near the junction of Eu Tong Sen Street and Outram Road.

SCDF told AsiaOne two people were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The police said the the bus driver was unconscious when taken to the hospital, where he later died. A 47-year-old passenger was taken conscious to the hospital.

In a video posted online, a white bus is seen mounted on a kerb with a fallen tree lying in its path.



Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:715518]]

jengjee.hoon@asiaone.com