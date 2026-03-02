Bus driver, 74, trapped in crash with lorry on Upper East Coast Road

Two elderly people, including a male SBS Transit bus driver, were taken to hospital after an accident involving a bus and a lorry along Upper East Coast Road on Sunday (March 1).

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police said they were alerted to the accident along Upper East Coast Road towards East Coast Road at about 10.10am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said one person was found trapped in the driver’s seat of the bus and was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

A 74-year-old male bus driver and an 81-year-old female bus passenger were taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

The bus driver is assisting with investigations, and police investigations are ongoing.

Footage of the aftermath shared on various social media platforms show the front of the bus badly damaged, with its windscreen shattered and glass debris strewn across the road.

Several SCDF rescue vehicles were also seen at the scene.

In a statement to AsiaOne, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said that a Service 10 bus was travelling along Upper East Coast Road on the morning of March 1 when it was involved in an accident with a lorry.

"Our bus captain and a passenger were conveyed conscious to hospital, and our team was present to extend care and concern. Our bus captain sustained abrasions, and we are still trying to get in touch with the passenger to render assistance and support," said Wu.

SBS Transit added that it is looking into the cause of the incident and is assisting the police with their investigations.

