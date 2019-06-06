Bus driver arrested after accident with female cyclist in Jurong

PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao reader
Goh Yan Han
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A bus driver has been arrested after a female cyclist was injured after an accident with the bus in Jurong on Tuesday (June 4).

The police said that they were alerted at 12.13pm to an accident involving a bus and a bicycle along Yuan Ching Road towards Jurong West Street 51.

The 45-year-old cyclist was unconscious when taken to the National University Hospital.

The 53-year-old bus driver was subsequently arrested for causing grievous hurt by negligent act, said the police.

Police are investigating the incident.

Pictures of the aftermath of the accident show the woman's belongings strewn on the floor, including a pair of pink slippers, a black hat and a black umbrella.

A pool of blood can also be seen on the road.

Tower Transit group communications director Glenn Lim said that the bus captain who had been driving the bus has been suspended from his duties while police investigations are ongoing.

He added that the company is grieved by the accident and its customer experience team is working closely with the woman's emergency contact to render its assistance.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

