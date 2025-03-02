Bus driver gets punched on expressway 'for no reason', continues driving to protect his passengers

A Tower Transit bus captain has been praised for his bravery after suffering multiple blows to the head by a passenger in a senseless attack during his peak-hour shift.

Tham Kok Poi, 50, was driving the number 969 double-decker bus towards Tampines on Jan 6, when 24-year-old Cheng Yuan Kang boarded the bus with his mother in Yishun.

The bus captain told Lianhe Zaobao that while the bus was travelling at around 60 kilometers per hour on the Seletar Expressway with more than 50 passengers onboard, Cheng attacked him "for no reason".

During Cheng's sentencing on Feb 26, the court heard that he had been upset after an acquaintance called to tell him to meet at a different location than the one initially planned.

Cheng then attacked Tham, and demanded to be alighted - all while they were still on the expressway.

But after the driver suggested that he could do so at the next bus stop, Cheng grabbed the steering wheel with both hands and attempted to steer the bus into a tree

"He was very emotional, but the safety of the passengers was my top priority. I couldn't let go of the steering wheel no matter what, so I pushed him away," said Tham.

"The bus jerked a little during the struggle, but fortunately nothing happened."

After the brief tussle, Cheng went to the back of the bus and smashed a glass window using the emergency hammer. He also warned other passengers not to call the police or he would go after their families.

He punched his mother twice in the face and kicked her twice on the shin before threatening to kill Tham.

After stopping briefly along the shoulder of the expressway, the bus driver continued driving to the next bus stop in Punggol.

Tham then made all the passengers alight before lodging a police report and informing his company of the incident.

He was later taken to hospital where doctors found that his eardrum was damaged.

Tham said that he took 10 days of medical leave, and is still going for monthly check ups in addition to the regular medication.

Cheng was sentenced to 14 weeks and 10 days' jail after pleading guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt, one for rash act and one charge for criminal intimidation.

The court heard that Cheng faces challenges with impulsiveness and emotional regulation and is currently seeing a doctor at the Institute of Mental Health.

Tham said that he felt relieved when Cheng apologised to him in court.

"My emotions were affected to some extent. After all, I was beaten for no reason," he said. "It's good that he (Cheng) is willing to admit his mistakes and make amends. My wife and three children are a little worried, but they are also proud of me."

While Tham was recovering from his injury, Tower Transit sent a gift basket, certificate, and a $100 shopping voucher.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Feb 28), the bus operator said that students from Unity Secondary School, who had heard about his story, clapped and cheered for him.

"A spontaneous show of appreciation for a true hero," said Tower Transit. "Thank you for your resilience, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to keeping our passengers safe."

There were 190 reports of passengers abusing bus drivers between 2018 and 2022.

Perpetrators can be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to $5,000, or receive both punishments under the Protection from Harassment Act.

Those convicted of voluntarily causing hurt under the Penal Code can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

