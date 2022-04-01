Bus driver killed, 37 taken to hospital after collision near Joo Koon

A bus driver died on the spot after two private buses collided at a junction near Joo Koon.

The accident, which happened on Friday (April 1) morning, also resulted in 37 other people being taken to hospital.

In photos that were posted on Facebook, one of the buses involved in the collision had overturned on its side.

The other had skidded off the road and into a nearby drain.

When contacted by AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the accident near the junction of Lok Yang Way and First Lok Yang Road at 6.35am.

One of the bus drivers was found trapped in his seat when SCDF officers arrived at the scene.

They freed him using hydraulic rescue equipment, however, a paramedic later pronounced him dead at the scene.

37 others were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and National University Hospital, SCDF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

