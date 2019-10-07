Bus driver taken to hospital after double-decker crashes into road divider at Simei Road

The police, who are investigating the incident, said that the driver was conscious when she was taken to hospital.

SINGAPORE - A 59-year-old woman was taken to Changi General Hospital after the SBS Transit double-decker bus she was driving crashed into a road divider in Simei on Tuesday (July 9).

The police were alerted to the accident in Simei Road, towards Somapah Road, at 6.33pm.

In response to queries, Ms Tammy Tan, SBS Transit's senior vice-president of corporate communication, said that the driver has since been discharged.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused to our passengers and motorists as a result of this incident. We are thankful that none of our passengers or fellow motorists were injured," said Ms Tan, who added that the operator is investigating the cause of the incident.

