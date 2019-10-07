Bus driver taken to hospital after double-decker crashes into road divider at Simei Road

The police, who are investigating the incident, said that the driver was conscious when she was taken to hospital.
PHOTO: Facebook/Signapore Roads Accident
Prisca Ang
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 59-year-old woman was taken to Changi General Hospital after the SBS Transit double-decker bus she was driving crashed into a road divider in Simei on Tuesday (July 9).

The police were alerted to the accident in Simei Road, towards Somapah Road, at 6.33pm.

The police, who are investigating the incident, said that the driver was conscious when she was taken to hospital.

In response to queries, Ms Tammy Tan, SBS Transit's senior vice-president of corporate communication, said that the driver has since been discharged.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused to our passengers and motorists as a result of this incident. We are thankful that none of our passengers or fellow motorists were injured," said Ms Tan, who added that the operator is investigating the cause of the incident.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

SBS Transit Accidents - Traffic
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Threeppy: Daiso&#039;s new $5.80 shop in Funan mall looks set to give Miniso a run for its money
'Premium' Daiso to open at Funan mall with items at $5.80. Here's what you can get
Singapore women fall victim to DeepNude app
Singapore women fall victim to DeepNude app
Are Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan getting married at the end of the year? Absolutely not, says his manager
Are Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan getting married at the end of the year? Absolutely not, says his manager
Korean man arrested for 3-hour-long assault on Vietnamese wife as toddler son watches
Korean man arrested for 3-hour-long assault on Vietnamese wife as toddler son watches
Retiree stung to death by hornets in Hillview while hunting for rambutans and durians
Retiree stung to death by hornets in Hillview while hunting for rambutans and durians
Man found dead at foot of Little India HDB block; police discover body of his mother in flat
Man found dead at foot of Little India HDB block; police discover body of his mother in flat
Two young women caught &#039;shopping for footwear&#039; outside Teck Whye flat
Two young women caught 'shopping for footwear' outside Teck Whye flat
Rebecca Lim hasn&#039;t seen rumoured beau Ian Fang in a while
Rebecca Lim hasn't seen rumoured beau Ian Fang in a while
Milk tea shop staff in China caught making drinks with rotten fruit
Milk tea shop staff in China caught making drinks with rotten fruit
Police arrest Clarke Quay flasher caught on video; victim recounts traumatic experience
Police arrest Clarke Quay flasher caught on video; victim recounts traumatic experience
Auntie aims toothpick at sleepy child on MRT, netizens defend her
Auntie aims toothpick at sleepy child on MRT, netizens defend her
5 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
5 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage

LIFESTYLE

5 classic Neoprint poses we miss - and where you can still take one in Singapore
Here's where you can get Japan's famous giant cotton candy in Orchard
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
Alain Ducasse to bring his chocolate atelier to Bangkok
Alain Ducasse to bring his chocolate atelier to Bangkok
This is how long alcohol stays in your body after you drink
This is how long alcohol stays in your body after you drink

Home Works

8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
House tour: the stunning &#039;secret garden house&#039; in Bukit Timah
House tour: the stunning 'secret garden house' in Bukit Timah
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

McDonald&#039;s China adds Coca-Cola chicken wings to its menu - yay or nay?
McDonald's China adds Coca-Cola chicken wings to its menu - yay or nay?
Myolie Wu and husband welcome baby No. 2
Myolie Wu and husband welcome baby No. 2
Mulan live-action trailer spawns Liu Yifei makeup memes
Mulan live-action trailer spawns Liu Yifei makeup memes
2-year-old Malaysian girl dies after choking on bread
2-year-old Malaysian girl dies after choking on bread

SERVICES