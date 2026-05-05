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Bus catches fire near Woodgrove Primary School; no injuries reported

Bus catches fire near Woodgrove Primary School; no injuries reported
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 1.40pm.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/sgfollowsall
Esther LamPUBLISHED ONMay 05, 2026 9:35 AMBYEsther Lam

A public bus caught fire near Woodgrove Primary School on Tuesday (May 5). 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident along Woodlands Avenue 1 at about 1.40pm.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze using a water jet and a hosereel. 

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Bus front engulfed in flames 

Instagram page sgfollowsall posted two videos of the incident, one of which showed bright orange flames engulfing the front of the bus. 

Black smoke can also been seen billowing into the sky. 

Another video showed firefighters surrounding the charred bus. 

The post captioned: "Bus exploded outside Woodgrove Primary School. Not sure if anyone was harmed but SCDF arrived very quickly." 

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esther.lam@asiaone.com 

firesCarsPrimary schoolbusBusesPublic Transport
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