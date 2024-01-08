Bus hits motorcyclist in Clementi, sending him crashing into car

The impact of a bus rear-ending a motorcycle was so great that it sent both the rider and his vehicle crashing into a car.

Footage of the accident was posted to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Monday (Jan 8).

The 27-second video shows the private bus a man was driving hitting a motorcycle from the back, flinging the motorcyclist onto the car in front of him. The visor on his helmet is also flung off by the impact.

The second part of the video shows an ambulance at the scene, with Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel attending to the motorcyclist who is lying on the road.

The accident occurred at 7.07am along Commonwealth Avenue West on Monday (Jan 8), according to the Facebook post.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the SCDF said that they were alerted to a road traffic accident near the junction of Clementi Avenue 6 and Commonwealth Avenue West on Monday at about 7.15am.

The SCDF conveyed the conscious motorcyclist, a 46-year-old man, to the National University Hospital.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that investigations are ongoing and a 72-year-old male bus driver is assisting them.

