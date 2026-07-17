SMRT Buses to run 26 bus routes in Serangoon-Eunos from June 2027, taking over from SBS Transit

SMRT Buses will take over from SBS Transit and operate 26 bus routes in Eunos and Serangoon from June 13, 2027, after being awarded a $599.5 million contract, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Thursday (July 16).

The contract for the Serangoon-Eunos bus package is for five years, and LTA has the option to extend it by between two and five years.

SMRT Buses will operate the 26 services from the new Kim Chuan Bus Depot.

It will also manage Eunos, Serangoon, and Woodleigh bus interchanges, as well as Sims Place bus terminal.

The bus package is currently operated by SBS Transit from Hougang Bus Interchange.

Why SMRT Buses was chosen

Explaining its tender award decision, LTA said SMRT Buses was awarded the contract over SBS Transit and Tower Transit because it received the highest total score for its proposal.

"SMRT’s proposal also offered cost savings for LTA compared to the current contract.

"In particular, SMRT’s proposal demonstrated strong capabilities in electric bus operations and maintenance, alongside comprehensive plans to strengthen workforce development," the authority said.

According to LTA, the package, which was put up in December 2025, were evaluated through a two-envelope process, with quality evaluations completed before price submissions were considered.

LTA said it placed greater emphasis on the proposal’s quality, particularly in electric bus operations and maintenance capabilities, given that he package involves large-scale electric bus deployment.

High sign-on bonus

As part of its proposal, SMRT Buses will also implement workforce recruitment initiatives to grow and diversify its local pool of bus captains, including offering a high sign-on bonus and Class 3/3A licence sponsorship.

The operator will also improve bus safety and systems maintenance through the deployment of fleetwide artificial intelligence-enabled fatigue detection and fault navigator systems.

In addition, they will work on enhancing commuter experience through community-focused programmes tailored to the local profile at each interchange.

For example, SMRT Buses will be extending the community piano and busking sessions initiatives at Woodleigh to support local arts and community engagement.

Tan Peng Kuan, managing director of SMRT Buses said they are committed to delivering the value and service standards set out in its tender proposal.

"We will work closely with LTA, NTWU and the incumbent operator to ensure a smooth transition.

"We look forward to welcoming those who choose to join SMRT Buses, supporting them through the transition, and beginning this new chapter together in 2027,” Tan said.

Affected SBS Transit employees

Current SBS Transit employees from the Serangoon-Eunos bus package will be offered employment terms that are no worse-off compared to their current terms, said LTA.

Affected employees can choose to join SMRT Buses or be redeployed by their current employer where feasible.

The Serangoon-Eunos Bus Package will be the fourth bus package operated by SMRT Buses.

SMRT Buses also operates the Choa Chu Kang–Bukit Panjang, Woodlands and Jurong West bus packages.

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editor@asiaone.com