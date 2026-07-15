Bus passenger berates and films driver over speed, drawing some criticism

A bus passenger expressed frustration over the driver's speed after claiming that the journey took longer than expected, causing him to be late for class.

Sharing his experience in a TikTok video on July 6, the man films and questions the driver about the pace of the journey.

"Driving at your own pace? We have our timing to meet," says the passenger.

The bus driver replies that he was following his standard operating procedure (SOP), which the passenger challenges.

"This is not SOP. How long are you taking?" the latter asks.

The driver, who is wearing a green uniform similar to Tower Transit's, says he was scheduled to arrive at the next bus stop at 8.50am and was already five minutes ahead of schedule.

The passenger, however, maintains that the driver's approach was not the proper way of driving.

"You are doing the wrong thing, and I have to attend a class. I have a specific time to attend," says the passenger, to which the driver replies that he could have taken an earlier bus.

During the exchange, the driver also raises concerns that he was not asked to be filmed.

In the comments section, many defended the driver, pointing out that bus captains have scheduled timings to adhere to.

"We bus drivers have timings [we] need to follow as it is [set] by the LTA (Land Transport Authority). We just follow what is scheduled for us," said one.

Another commented: "We all know that bus drivers have a route timing to follow and they cannot be too fast or too slow. Please stop disturbing the driver, you cannot expect him to change his SOP just to suit you."

Some, however, said they understood the passenger's frustration, with one commenter saying, "Most bus drivers are punctual, but there are some who drive at a 'turtle pace', which is annoying."

AsiaOne has reached out to Tower Transit for information.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com