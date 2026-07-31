LTA studying feasibility of deploying Bus Rapid Transit system in Tuas South

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is doing a feasibility study on a new mode of public transport called the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Tuas South, Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said.

This is part of efforts to provide those working there with faster and more reliable connections from their workplaces to existing and future MRT stations.

"Tuas South has been selected for this study as it is home to major developments such as Tuas Port, and is expected to see further growth in the coming years," LTA said following the transport minister's announcement during his visit to the Singapore Rail Test Centre on Friday (July 31).

Currently, Singapore's transport network is anchored by MRT, with buses complementing the rail network by offering first-and-last mile connectivity.

And BRT could further complement both the MRT and conventional buses, LTA said.

What is a Bus Rapid Transit system?

Around the world, BRT system varies considerably in design and technology, depending on the needs of each city.

They are high-capacity buses that travel on long dedicated lanes, with priority at traffic junctions, and stations optimised for quick boarding and alighting, Siow explained.

He noted that while such systems typically require their own dedicated infrastructure such as rail, power and signalling, technologies have evolved with cities such as Shanghai and Seoul running similar systems without the need for such dedicated infrastructure.

Contextualising this, LTA said that BRT could offer a medium-capacity transport mode that offers higher passenger capacity between that of conventional bus and train services.

So, BRT could potentially be a "cost-effective and scalable solution" for places such as Tuas South.

How BRT systems work in other cities

The conventional BRT system, such as those in Brisbane, Seoul and Shanghai, utilises buses of varying lengths.

Similar systems in China's Zhuzhou and Yibin also come with virtual guidance and automation systems for navigation.

LTA noted that BRTs typically operate on dedicated lanes with traffic signal priority and could incorporate fare payment at stations, instead of onboard the vehicle.

It will evaluate the range of BRT options for Tuas South, including the benefits and costs, and assess whether it would be suitable for long-term implementation.

And if it is indeed feasible, BRT can turn out to be a promising and cost-effective mode of transport for the rest of Singapore, sitting in between buses and trains, Siow said.

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editor@asiaone.com