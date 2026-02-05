SMRT releases 2026 operating schedule for 'rare' bus service 405

Public transport operator SMRT has released the operating schedule for Singapore's rarest bus service — 405 — for this year.

Bus service 405 is considered 'rare' because it operates only seven times a year during the Qing Ming festival, Good Friday, the start of Ramadan, Hari Raya Puasa, Hari Raya Haji, Deepavali and All Souls' Day.

The service underwent a route adjustment in 2025 following the realignment of Lim Chu Kang Road — also popularly referred to as 40 tiang (lamp post in Malay) by the local car community.

This year, service 405's first operating date will be on Feb 19 — the first day of Ramadan.

Following that, its next operating date will be during Hari Raya Puasa and the Qing Ming period on March 21 and 22.

When in operation, service 405 will start at 7am and end at 5pm, running at a frequency of 22 to 30 minutes.

