15 bus services to skip The Float @ Marina Bay bus stop for F1 Singapore GP works

A total of 15 bus services will skip a bus stop along Raffles Avenue over the coming weeks due to works for the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026 (F1 Singapore GP).

The upcoming race, to be held from Oct 9 to 11, will be the 17th edition of the F1 Singapore GP.

In a temporary route diversion notice issued by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday (July 29), the authority said that bus services 36, 56, 70M, 77, 97, 97e, 106, 111, 133, 195, 647, 857, 960, 960e, and 961M will skip bus stop 02051 outside The Float @ Marina Bay from Aug 4 to Oct 12.

The next bus stop — located outside The Esplanade — also along Raffles Avenue, is not affected.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys early and note the change.

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editor@asiaone.com