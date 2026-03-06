Bus, train services to be extended on eve of Hari Raya Puasa

Whether you are headed out for last-minute shopping, or simply staying out with friends to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, you can do so with a peace of mind.

Public transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT will extend the operating hours of train services on the eve of Hari Raya Puasa (March 20).

In addition, the operating hours of 53 bus services will also be extended to complement the extension of train operating hours.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys early and to note the changes.

NSL, EWL, CCL and TEL

The last train will depart North-South Line's City Hall MRT station for Marina South Pier and Jurong East at 12.30am

Meanwhile, the last train to depart from the East-West Line's City Hall MRT station for Tuas Link and Pasir Ris will also be at 12.30am.

On the Circle Line, the last train leaving from Dhoby Ghaut and HarbourFront MRT stations will be at 11.55pm and 11.30pm respectively.

The last train departing from Bayshore and Woodlands North MRT stations are at 12am and 12.12am respectively.

There will be no extension for Bukit Panjang LRT and Changi Airport services.

DTL, EWL, Punggol and Sengkang LRT

SBS Transit has also extended train services on the Downtown and North-East MRT Lines.

On the Downtown Line, the last train will leave Bugis MRT station for Bukit Panjang and Expo at 12.46am and 12.29am respectively.

The last train will depart from Dhoby Ghaut MRT station on the North-East Line for Punggol Coast and HarbourFront at 12.39am and 12.27am respectively.

Both Punggol and Sengkang LRT will also extend their operating hours.

The last LRT trains will leave Sengkang and Punggol LRT stations at 1.06am and 1.09am respectively.

Bus services

The Land Transport Authority has also announced that the operating hours of 53bus services will be extended on the eve of Hari Raya Puasa.

