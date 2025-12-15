Bus, train services extended on Christmas Eve

If you are celebrating Christmas Eve with your family and friends and are thinking about how to get to your destination thereafter, there's good news.

Transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT will extend the operational hours of their train services on Christmas Eve (Dec 24).

In addition, the operational hours of 56 bus services will also be extended on that day.

NSL, EWL, CCL and TEL

Train services on SMRT's North-South Line, East-West Line, Circle Line and Thomson-East Coast Line will be extended for those travelling by rail.

The last train departing from the North-South Line's Orchard MRT station will leave at 1.15am, while the last train departing from the East-West Line's City Hall MRT station will depart at 1.21am.

On the Circle Line, the last train leaving from Dhoby Ghaut and HarbourFront MRT stations are at 12.47am and 12.43am respectively.

The last train departing from Woodlands North and Bayshore MRT stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line are at 12.48am and 1am respectively.

There will be no extension for Bukit Panjang LRT and Changi Airport services.

DTL, NEL, Punggol and Sengkang LRT

SBS Transit has also extended train services for the Downtown Line and North-East Line on Christmas Eve.

On the Downtown Line, the last train will leave Bugis MRT station for Bukit Panjang at 1.48am.

The last train departing from Dhoby Ghaut MRT station on the North-East Line will leave for Punggol Coast at 1.26am.

Both Punggol and Sengkang LRT will also see an extension in their operating hours.

The last LRT trains will leave Sengkang and Punggol MRT stations at 1.54am and 1.56am respectively.

Bus services

The Land Transport Authority has also announced that the operating hours of 56 bus services will be extended on Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, the evening trips of 50 bus services will be brought forward. There is no change to the operating hours of these services for their morning trips.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys early and to note the changes.

