Bus and train services to be extended on eve of Hari Raya Haji and Vesak Day

Two public holidays — Hari Raya Haji and Vesak Day — are around the corner. If you are making plans to unwind or catch up with friends on the eve of these public holidays, you can do so with peace of mind.

Public transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT will extend the operating hours of train services on the eve of Hari Raya Haji (May 26) and on Vesak Day's eve (May 30).

In addition, the operating hours of 53 bus services will also be extended to complement the extension of train operating hours.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys early and to note the changes.

NSL, EWL, CCL and TEL

The last train will depart the North-South Line's City Hall MRT station for Marina South Pier and Jurong East at 12.30am.

Meanwhile, the last train to depart from the East-West Line's City Hall MRT station for Tuas Link and Pasir Ris will also be at 12.30am.

On the Circle Line, the last train will leave Dhoby Ghaut and HarbourFront MRT stations at 11.57pm and 11.30pm respectively.

The last train to depart from the Thomson-East Coast Line's Bayshore and Woodlands North MRT stations will be at 12am and 12.12am respectively.

There will be no extension for Bukit Panjang LRT and Changi Airport services.

DTL, NEL, Punggol and Sengkang LRT

SBS Transit will also extend train services on the Downtown and North-East MRT Lines.

On the Downtown Line, the last train will leave Bugis MRT station for Bukit Panjang and Expo at 12.46am and 12.29am respectively.

The last train will depart from Dhoby Ghaut MRT station on the North-East Line for Punggol Coast and HarbourFront at 12.39am and 12.27am respectively.

Both Punggol and Sengkang LRT will also extend their operating hours.

The last LRT trains will leave Sengkang and Punggol LRT stations at 1.06am and 1.09am respectively.

Bus services

The Land Transport Authority has also announced that the operating hours of 53 bus services will be extended on May 26 and 30.

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editor@asiaone.com