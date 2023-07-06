'Buy Taylor Swift got discount': Woman strikes 4D betting on her concert queue number

As fervent fans fought The Great War for Taylor Swift tickets yesterday (July 5), this fan might be The Lucky One.

Taking to TikTok on Wednesday, user Kimipiggay shared her successful ticketing experience — which came with a "discount".

The discount in question?

The winnings of her lucky 4D bet placed on her queue number 4401.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@kimipiggay/video/7252312350642998535[/embed]

Hoping to increase her chances of securing Taylor Swift tickets, Kimipiggay showed off three devices that she had used in the virtual queue, with queue numbers ranging from 558,134 to 4401.

In another TikTok video, she shared that she had managed to score four Taylor Swift tickets, presumably with the device that had a low queue number of 4401.

In celebration of her victory, she placed a 4D bet with her queue number, when her friend questioned her about it in the evening.

"She was joking I think…but I really so auntie one [sic]," she captioned, referring to how middle-aged Singaporean women are often characterised as prudent and resourceful.

To her surprise, number 1044 — the permutation of 4401 — was one of the consolation prizes of Wednesday's 4D draw.

"Taylor Swift your Cai Shen Ye (God of Fortune)," her friend quipped.

Screengrabs of her winning ticket on the Singapore Pools site showed that she had placed a $8 Big bet through iBet, bagging her a small prize of $48.

For iBet, all 4D number combinations cost a minimum of $1 in total, and the prize money is proportionately divided by the number of combinations.

Netizens were awed by her luck, with a commenter exclaiming how she is "so blessed".

As part of her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift will be performing at the Singapore National Stadium for six nights on March 2 to 4 and 7 to 9, 2024.

Fans who were unable to snag tickets during the presale yesterday have another chance during the general sale which starts at noon on July 7. The sale is only accessible to fans who pre-registered and received an access code.

Ticket prices range from $108 to $348, with VIP packages also available from $328 to $1,228.

AsiaOne has reached out to Kimipiggay for comment.

