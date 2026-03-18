BYD to headline Singapore's national marathon in 2026

Singapore's national marathon enters its new era in 2026 with Singapore International Marathon Pte Ltd (SGIMPL) appointed as the new event organiser, alongside a refreshed identity and format that sees BYD and Adidas unveiled as the event's title and presenting sponsor respectively.

Standard Chartered Bank will serve as the official bank.

All three sponsors also hold naming rights to specific races within the programme: BYD Marathon, Adidas Half Marathon, and Standard Chartered 10km.

The BYD Singapore International Marathon presented by Adidas will feature a three-day race programme (Dec 4 to 6) with the kids' categories on Friday morning, 5km and 10km races on Friday evening, the half marathon on Saturday morning, and finally, the marathon to cap off the festivities on Sunday morning.

As part of efforts to enhance the overall runner experience, SGIMPL will be introducing a cap on the number of participants, with only 52,000 race entries available.

Registration for the BYD Singapore International Marathon presented by Adidas will begin in April 2026.

BYD's partnership marks a defining moment for the annual race.

The brand will have its presence felt on the racecourse, with a comprehensive fleet spanning BYD and Denza featured across key touchpoints throughout the race weekend.

Speaking on the partnership, James Ng, Managing Director of BYD Singapore and President of BYD Philippines, said: "The national marathon is a prestigious event, and we are proud to power its next era and to support an event that brings communities together through shared purpose and perseverance."

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This article was first published in sgCarMart.