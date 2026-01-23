For second year running, BYD tops cars sold in Singapore

If you have been seeing more BYD cars on the road recently, that's because they have become the top-selling brand in Singapore in 2025, for the second year running.

BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is a Chinese company headquartered in Shenzhen. It entered the Singapore market in 2014.

According to the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) annual vehicle statistics, BYD, which specialises in electric vehicles and petrol-electric hybrid cars, sold 11,184 units, or just over one-fifth of the 52,678 cars sold in 2025.

Coming in second was Toyota (including Lexus) with 7,466 units sold, while German automaker BMW came in third with 5,901 units.

The Japanese and German brands held the same spots in 2024.

AsiaOne has reached out to BYD for comments.

Meanwhile, the electric car population in Singapore nearly doubled in 2025 with 49,110 such cars on the road, compared to the 26,225 in 2024.

Singapore's total car population at the end of 2025 stood at 659,889.

