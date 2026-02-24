Taxi driver, 59, assisting with investigations after 6-vehicle accident on TPE

A 59-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with police investigations following a six-vehicle collision along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Monday (Feb 23).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the traffic accident along the TPE towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE) near the Seletar Link exit at about 1.20pm.

Two lorries, two cars and two taxis were involved in the accident, added the police.

The 59-year-old cabby was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

The Land Transport Authority made a post on X at 1.20pm warning drivers of the accident and to avoid lanes two and three.

A TikTok video posted on Monday showed the aftermath of the accident, including one of the lorries lying on its side and a few of the cars with smashed bonnets.

The area was cordoned off with police bikes and traffic cones from the back and an ambulance was stopped at the front of the accident site.

esther.lam@asiaone.com