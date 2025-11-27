Cabby, 70, among 4 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on SLE

Four people were taken to hospital following a collision involving a car, motorcycle, and taxi along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Wednesday (Nov 26).

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne they were alerted to an accident at about 1.20pm along SLE towards Bukit Timah Expressway before Lentor Avenue exit.

A 70-year-old male taxi driver, a 43-year-old male motorcyclist, a 36-year-old male car passenger, and a 17-year-old male taxi passenger were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Videos of the aftermath of the accident were shared online, showing severe damage to the rear of a car.

Its rear wheel had been dislodged and debris scattered across the road.

Two SCDF ambulances were also present at the scene, with another blue taxi seen ahead.

AsiaOne has reached out to ComfortDelGro for comment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

