Cabby arrested for allegedly attacking passenger with test pen over drop-off location

He had supposedly agreed to a request to add an extra destination, but later went back on his word.

Now this Trans-cab taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly attacking a passenger with a test pen after the two parties got embroiled in a row over drop-off destinations.

The kerfuffle occurred at a parking lot near Block 107 Bedok North Road at around 6.30pm on Tuesday (March 12), reported Shin Min Daily News.

While en-route from Hougang to Bedok, a family of three realised they had provided the wrong destination and requested to add an extra stop at Block 95 Bedok North Avenue 4 to drop off their child first.

A quick check by AsiaOne found that both locations are in close proximity, with an approximate travel time of seven minutes by car.

The cabby had reportedly agreed to do so with no extra charge - but drove the passengers to the originally stated destination instead.

A fight between the cabby and the family then broke out.

69-year-old arrested for voluntarily causing hurt

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that a 69-year-old man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

A 39-year-old man sustained minor lacerations but did not require conveyance to the hospital after assessment by paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

He was accompanied by a woman in her 30s and a young boy aged around eight, Shin Min reported.

Investigations are ongoing, said the police.

Taxi operator Trans-cab told AsiaOne that they are currently attempting to contact the taxi driver, and will give their "full assistance" to the police in their investigations.

The operator added that drivers have to fulfil their duty to ferry passengers on board the taxi to their location, unless there is an accident or a breakdown.

"We will not hesitate to terminate the service of the driver and we will continue to remind our drivers to provide a good service to continue to serve the public," they said.

