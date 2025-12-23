'Beggar': Cabby claims passengers vomited in taxi, offered $10 and insulted him

A taxi driver was outraged after two passengers, accused of vomiting in his cab, allegedly refused to compensate him and called him a "beggar".

The driver, Sam Loo, shared in a Facebook post on Sunday (Dec 21) that the incident took place at around 4.02am that day.

He had dropped off the two male passengers at The Gazania condominium in Bartley, alleging that the two men were intoxicated and had vomited in the rear seat.

He added that they had refused to pay for the cleaning and were only willing to compensate him $10, in addition to calling him a "beggar". He said he did not accept the compensation.

The security personnel on night duty, whom he asked for water to help clean the mess, also allegedly witnessed the incident, said Loo.

Photos of the incident showed a car mat covered in tissue, which Loo said was "undigested curry and alcohol" that had been spewed on the rear seat on the right side.

According to Loo, the incident meant that he could not continue fetching customers, resulting in a loss of income which he said goes towards his children's studies and family expenses.

He also urged the public to "not abuse taxi drivers", adding that driving "is a decent job too".

AsiaOne has reached out to Loo for more information.

