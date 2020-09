A 62-year-old man was found dead in a taxi at Block 548A Segar Road on Monday morning (Aug 31).

A photo was posted in the Taxiuncle Facebook group of police officers at the scene.

The man is believed to be a taxi driver.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they received a call for assistance at 6.57am.

"A 62-year-old man was found motionless at the said location and was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic," a police spokesman said.

Police investigations are ongoing.