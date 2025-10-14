Cafe, food court and childcare centre: New CMPB opens in Bukit Gombak, accessible to public

A food court, a cafe and a childcare centre - these are just some of the offerings the public can enjoy with the opening of the new Central Manpower Base (CMPB) today (Oct 14).

Speaking at the official opening of this new facility at Bukit Gombak on Tuesday (Oct 14), Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing pointed out that the new CMPB is more than just a building for administrative matters.

"It is our commitment to providing the best support for our servicemen and women. Most importantly, it is our commitment to continue to innovate at speed," he said.

This new CMPB which was progressively launched in 2025, is the only publicly accessible Mindef/SAF building till date.

It features a range of community amenities including outdoor exercise facilities, a food court with a beer garden, a cafe, a convenience store, and a childcare centre.

Located opposite Cashew MRT station, the new CMPB will also serve as an integrated one-stop service hub to support the National Service (NS) community throughout their NS journey.

This means that all NS-related services from pre-enlistment to operationally ready NS will be consolidated under one roof, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a press statement today.

Chan also reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to defence and to supporting national servicemen and women.

Alongside Chan were Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohammad and Minister of State for Defence Desmond Choo.

During the event, Chan toured the facilities and observed pre-enlistees undergoing smoother enlistment procedures at the Medical Classification Centre, which features upgraded systems including a mobile-friendly registration and queue system, as well as new medical equipment and facilities.

In this facility, NSmen will be able to take their Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT) and undergo NS Fitness Improvement Training (FIT) programme at the all-weather Fitness Conditioning Centre.

There will be an increased number of score-check kiosks and process improvements to reduce waiting times in this centre.

The new CMPB also houses the SAF’s second Regional Health Hub, one which will serve as a one-stop medical centre for SAF service personnel.

A Lifestylemart outlet - the first with self-checkout kiosks - will also offer pre-enlistees , national servicemen and service personnel a convenient and hassle-free experience.

Personnel are also able to make online purchases through OneNS and opt for home delivery or self-collection from e-lockers at CMPB.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Commander CMPB COL Hoo Wei Wei Iain shared that the new building offers a modern design and enhanced connectivity to improve accessibility and convenience.

"It offers greater convenience to others, such as ride-hailing services or even buses, for more [transport] options. The facilities are catered to the needs of the different populations," said Hoo.

