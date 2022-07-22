Caged birds found dead after nursery fire in Choa Chu Kang

A fire broke out in a nursery at No. 50 Choa Chu Kang Track 14 on Wednesday night (July 20), killing several caged birds.
A Stomp contributor shared a video of the fire, taken from Choa Chu Kang Way at 8pm.
In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the fire at 7.35pm.
According to SCDF, the fire involved rows of potted plants in a nursery and was confined to an area of about 20m by 20m.
"At the height of the firefighting operation, a total of five water jets were used to contain and prevent the fire from spreading. The fire was extinguished within one and a half hours," said SCDF.
"Several caged birds were found dead near the scene of the fire. There were no other reported injuries."
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.