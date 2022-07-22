Caged birds found dead after nursery fire in Choa Chu Kang

A fire broke out in a nursery at No. 50 Choa Chu Kang Track 14 on Wednesday night (July 20), killing several caged birds.

A Stomp contributor shared a video of the fire, taken from Choa Chu Kang Way at 8pm.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the fire at 7.35pm.

According to SCDF, the fire involved rows of potted plants in a nursery and was confined to an area of about 20m by 20m.

"At the height of the firefighting operation, a total of five water jets were used to contain and prevent the fire from spreading. The fire was extinguished within one and a half hours," said SCDF.

"Several caged birds were found dead near the scene of the fire. There were no other reported injuries."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.