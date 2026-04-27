'Call the police': 2 men bring bus to standstill in row over queue-cutting

Two men brought a Tower Transit bus to a standstill as they engaged in a heated row over queue-cutting.

An Instagram video shared by Pimpila_Hoo on Saturday (April 25) showed the pair yelling vulgarities at each other while other commuters looked on.

Both men claimed to have been hit by the other, while the commuter accused of cutting the queue was heard threatening to call the police.

The post has since garnered over 50,000 views and 140 comments as of Monday (April 27) afternoon.

In the comments section, several netizens felt that the whole incident could have been avoided if the men had demonstrated "give and take" behaviour.

"Cut queue, so what? Just ignore it and go your own way," said a netizen.

"Wasting everybody's time," added another.

Several netizens also commented that the bus captain should have asked both men to leave the bus.

Since March last year, public bus drivers have the authority to ask passengers to disembark if they do not comply with the "conditions of carriage".

According to the Land Transport Authority, passengers have to "behave in an orderly and lawful manner, without causing nuisance or annoyance to other passengers".

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chingshijie@asiaone.com