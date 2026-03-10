Cambodian DPM makes 2-day official visit to Singapore

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn is on a two-day official visit to Singapore until March 11 (Wednesday).

DPM Prak, who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is visiting at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) noted that the two countries commemorated the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.

"The visit underscores the warm and longstanding ties between both countries," MFA added.

DPM Prak will make a courtesy call on Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and will be hosted to lunch by Dr Balakrishnan.

A statement from the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said that the leaders' discussions will focus on advancing the "longstanding and warm" bilateral relations, exploring potential areas for strategic cooperation, and on key regional and international issues.

DPM Prak will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

[[nid:730559]]

editor@asiaone.com