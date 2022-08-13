'Can ban ads on Starbucks too?' Upcoming measures on bubble tea and fruit juices have several netizens yelling

While these upcoming measures on bubble tea and fruit juices are meant to tackle obesity, it has drawn some online brickbats. But why?

Speaking about diabetes prevention at a health congress on Thursday (Aug 11), health minister Ong Ye Kung announced several measures aimed at reducing Singaporeans' sugar intake.

Food-and-beverage outlets are required to include nutrition labels on their menus indicating drinks that contain higher levels of sugar and saturated fat by the end of next year, the 52-year-old shared.

These include freshly brewed beverages from coffee shops, freshly squeezed juices and bubble tea.

There will also be advertising prohibitions on these beverages with the highest level of sugar and saturated fat content, Ong said, adding this will help consumers make more informed and healthier choices.

Describing how the Ministry of Health will be publishing the measures in the middle of next year, Ong said: "I hope more Singaporeans will realise that less sugar will bring out the natural flavours of the drinks and we may well find them more enjoyable."

But the announcement of these measures have resulted in a few disapproving groans on the internet.

In a HardwareZone forum thread, several netizens lamented about "double standards" treatment towards their beloved kopi peng (iced coffee with condensed milk) and pearl milk tea.

"Like that can ban ads for fast food and Starbucks too," a netizen questioned, while another wondered if soft drinks such as Coca-Cola would be allowed to be advertised.

Several netizens were also confused why freshly squeezed fruit juices are classified under "higher levels of sugar".

While upcoming regulations on freshly prepared beverages will only come into effect next year, pre-packed beverages with higher sugar and saturated fat content must be labelled with a Nutri-Grade mark from Dec 30 this year.

Soft drinks, fruit juices and juice drinks, milk and yogurt drinks, and instant powdered beverages will be graded from A to D, with D being the unhealthiest, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Singaporeans consume on average 60g or 12 teaspoons of sugar a day, the ministry said, adding that more than half of these sugar comes from beverages.

