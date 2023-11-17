'Can buy car with fresh graduate's salary': Man on why Singaporeans are 'secretly jealous' of Malaysians

One Malaysian has shared why Singaporeans are envious of those from across the border - even with the stronger currency and more convenient public transport.

Giving his hot take in a TikTok video on Thursday (Nov 16), user Cflieu said that the jealousy stems from how Singaporeans "secretly desire" things that Malaysians have.

"And Singaporeans are jealous because Malaysians are taking away things that they could have," he added.

Cflieu, who described himself as a financial strategist, said that Malaysians can take out all their money from their Employees Provident Fund (EPF) when they decide to retire early after working in Singapore.

"And that can make any Malaysian an instant ringgit millionaire," he said.

EPF is a compulsory savings plan and retirement planning scheme for Malaysians - equivalent to Singapore's Central Provident Fund (CPF). Under the EPF, Malaysians can withdraw all or part of the savings from this account at any time upon them reaching 55.

Cflieu noted that there is a limit to how much money Singaporeans can withdraw from their CPF savings when they turn 55.

"Singaporeans, wait long long lor," he quipped.

Another reason for Singaporeans' envy towards Malaysians, according to Cflieu, is the latter attaining one of the five Cs.

"Malaysians you can buy a car even with a fresh graduate's salary," he said. "Singaporeans work for 10 years, but can still struggle to get the COE."

Despite labelling Singapore as "sterile", Cflieu said that the government has very good intentions.

He attributed the MediSave component in CPF as one of the reasons.

"Which government forces you to save money so that you can pay for medical care during your old age?" Cflieu asked.

The TikTok user also said it is rare that Singaporeans would renounce their citizenship to be Malaysians - just to own a car.

"As a Singaporean, you have so much to lose. The Hainanese chicken rice, the zero corruption government, the sparkling clean toilets, and the world's most powerful toilets," he added.

'Everywhere has pros and cons'

Rounding off his five-minute video, Cflieu said that Singaporeans cannot understand why some Malaysian expats can earn more than them as a "highly skilled professional".

He observed that this has contributed to the jealousy, which is something he doesn't get since the Singapore government practises meritocracy.

"So if I'm a Singaporean, I will feel like 'those foreigners are robbing my rice bowl in my home country'," Cflieu said.

"But that's Singapore for you. They don't care whether you are from Malaysia or Wakanda. If you have enough experience and qualifications, you will get the job," he added.

"Don't complain just because there are Malaysians more capable than Singaporeans."

Cflieu's video has garnered over 43,000 views.

In the comments, one netizen said that the grass is not always greener on the "other side".

"The key to success is always about adaptation and how you use the resources around you," he said.

Another said that it is better to be grateful for what you have.

"Everywhere has pros and cons," he added. "Both Malaysia and Singapore are good places to live in."

AsiaOne has contacted Cflieu for comment.

