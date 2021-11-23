'Can I get 2 McSpicy meals?' Youth pranking carpark intercom operator gets schooled

A youth did it for laughs, but his prank on an intercom operator backfired when the latter threatened to call the police.

In a 54-second-long video posted on Facebook on Nov 16, he was seen pressing the button of a carpark intercom and asking: "Can I get two McSpicy meals?".

The man on the other end of the line was clearly not in the mood for jokes.

He said: "McSpicy meal? You know not there's a CCTV there. [sic] I can call police you get all arrested, okay?".

Not reading the atmosphere, the youth continued fooling around as he turned around and posed for the security camera.

The intercom operator then warned the youth to "better run now before I call the police".

When he realised he could get in trouble, he quickly made a plea for peace.

Repeating the word "Assalamualaikum (peace to you in Arabic)", the youth told the man "it's a sin" to not return the greeting, to which he got a "Wa-Alaikum-Salaam (and unto you peace in Arabic)".

Meanwhile, his friends could be heard in the background mocking the operator and joking in Malay that the "police come already lah".

The youth then cut off the line saying, "yeah yeah yeah, Assalamualaikum, bye."

It is unclear when the clip was recorded.

Many netizens criticised the youths' actions, with some questioning why they did that while others tried to defend them for being "young and curious".

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road

