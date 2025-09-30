'Can I live in NTU?' Singapore prodigy, 7, aces O-level Chemistry, now attends uni lectures

Amid a sea of students at a lecture hall in Nanyang Technological University (NTU), a young bespectacled boy listens curiously.

At just seven years old, Theodore Kwan has been attending freshmen chemistry lectures at the university thrice weekly since August.

The homeschooled Singaporean sat for the Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) Chemistry paper — the equivalent of the GCSE O-levels — this April when he was just six years and 10 months old.

He obtained an 'A', setting two records in the Singapore Book of Records for being the youngest Singaporean to attain an IGCSE certificate, and an A-grade.

Now, the prodigy is stretching his science knowledge with the help of senior lecturer Dr Sumod Pullarkat, according to NTU's student magazine, Hey!.

"I thought that sitting in as a guest in my freshmen chemistry lectures would give Theodore an avenue to probe the depth of his interest in chemistry," said Dr Pullarkat.

Theodore does not attend lab sessions or sit exams.

The boy's presence at lectures has surprised some students and netizens.

In a TikTok video last Friday (Sept 26), an NTU student recounted her puzzlement: "Saw this seven-year-old in my NTU class and told my friends, 'yoooo why is there a kid here?? Must be someone's child'

"Little did I know, he's actually our classmate."

As of Sept 30, the clip has amassed over 800,000 views and 60,000 likes.

Another video uploaded to NTU's social media pages shows Theodore interacting with his course mates and Dr Pullarkat during a lecture.

At one point, he approaches the podium to ask Dr Pullarkat a question.

His mother Crystal Tang, an NTU PhD student, told the school magazine that Theodore is excited to attend lectures and had asked after the first session: "Can I attend lectures every day? Can I live in NTU?"

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Theodore has also expressed interest in attending medical, biology and math lectures, and said that this guest opportunity allows him to learn with others and listen to lectures in person, instead of online.

Speaking to Zaobao, Dr Pullarkat said that he believes Theodore is able to grasp the taught concepts, based on the boy's questions and proactive answers in class.

NTU Deputy President and Provost, Prof Christian Wolfrum, also told Hey! that the university is open to all talent.

"Although Theodore isn't enrolled as a student, we are thrilled to ignite his passion in chemistry. Also, having him in class with the other undergrads creates a new chemistry that can benefit everyone," he elaborated.

