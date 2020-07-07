Can I wear shorts and slippers to vote? - We answer your questions about what to wear on polling day

There's no question too dumb, too outrageous, or too insignificant, at least not in our books.

Voting is a big responsibility, after all. And especially if you are doing it for the first time, it's not surprising to have many questions.

Which is why we've done up our own in-depth FAQ we hope would cover all your queries that you may have when casting your vote for Singapore.

In this edition of the FAQ, we delve into what to wear, or rather what not to wear, on polling day.

1. Is there a dress code, and can I wear shorts?

Voters are not restricted to any form of dress code, which means yes, shorts are acceptable. And technically, even pyjamas are permitted, as are flip flops.

But while a dress code is not enforced, voters are not allowed to wear any attire, badge, merchandise, anything that shows a political party or a candidate's symbol. This is because the law prohibits all form of election activity on Polling Day, with the exception of voting, that is.

2. Can I bring my own gloves, if I don't want to use the disposable ones?

Sure. But you should only put them on just before receiving your voting slip and must remove them before you leave the polling station.

3. Do I need to wear a mask?

Yes. In light of the current coronavirus pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask when leaving their homes, and polling day is no exception.

4. Do I need to clearly show my face and will I have to remove my mask to verify my identity, like when passing immigration at the airport?

Yes, kinda.

To register at the polling stations, voters are only required to scan their NRIC at an electronic registration machine. However, voters would first have to lower their masks and present their NRIC to an election official before they are allowed to self-scan.

This is to ensure the person behind the mask is the same person on the NRIC. It's just a quick verification though, so you need not worry about potential contamination.

5. Can I wear a cap?

Sure. In fact, certain polling stations may require voters to line up outdoors, so you may just want to wear one for protection against the sun. Do take note that it must not display any symbol or slogan in support or against any particular candidate though.

The cap should not obscure your face and you may be required to remove your cap during the verification process.

