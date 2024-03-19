'Can money buy you class?' Mercedes driver called out for yelling and honking at delivery rider after hitting bike

Some Bukit Batok residents had their morning peace disrupted by a cacophony of shouts and honks arising from a confrontation between a driver and a food delivery rider.

The commotion occurred at a car park along Bukit Batok East Avenue 4 at around 9.30am on Monday (March 18), according to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

The driver, who had parked her Mercedes-Benz SUV in a motorcycle lot, allegedly hit a motorcycle belonging to the delivery rider.

In a two-minute video taken by a passer-by, the driver can be heard continuously sounding the car horn at the delivery rider while another man attempts to mediate the situation.

Subsequently, the Mercedes driver exits the vehicle and starts shouting at the motorcyclist in Mandarin while sporadically honking at him.

A quarrel between the two parties ensues before the video cuts to photos of the driver standing around the car. It is unclear whether the conflict was resolved.

"Can money buy you class?" read a caption in the video.

The post has since amassed over 600 likes and 500 comments, with netizens slamming the Mercedes driver for her unruly behaviour.

"Parked illegally, just apologise lah. And talk nicely," wrote one Facebook user.

Said another: "High class people and maybe influential (drive a luxury car) but sadly one with no empathy (at fault yet still argue) and disregard to the surrounding public (horning and shouting at her peak of her voice) non-stop!"

"Kudos to the rider for standing your ground," another netizen commented.

According to the Housing and Development Board, parking in a place not designated for the use of that class of vehicle carries a fine of between $35 and $100.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

ALSO READ: Driver in Serangoon allegedly pursues couple after honking incident, threatens to hit man

lim.kewei@asiaone.com