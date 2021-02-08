Can you hear me?: NUS associate professor lectures for 2 hours without realising he's on mute

Clicking on the mute button is like a double-edged sword.

You've either said too much, or well, nothing at all, like this math teacher at the National University of Singapore (NUS), who only realised that his words didn't reach his students at the end of a lecture.

In a recent YouTube video, Associate Professor Wang was seen wrapping up his lecture with a Q&A section. However, he was met with complete silence from the class.

Finally, a student replied, telling Wang that he had been on mute the entire time.

"We cannot hear anything from you since 6.08pm," the student explained.

"From what?", a visibly shocked Wang asked, before turning to his left to look at the time, which was said to be close to 8pm.

He then questioned his students how much of the lecture they've heard, as he tried to make sense of what had happened.

Another student told him that they were only able to catch what he was saying in the "first few minutes".

"Yeah, and from 6.08pm onwards your screen froze and we heard nothing from you ever since," one more student chimed in.

As the reality sank in for Wang, he panicked and appeared to be hyperventilating for approximately eight seconds, before resigning to his fate.

He then told the class that he will repeat the lesson on a later date.

A student, who goes by the username @azusa chan, claimed to be present during the class and shed some light on the incident in the video's comment section.

"Students tried all sorts of things to get his attention by unmuting and even calling his phone number", the student explained.

However, Wang did not seem to notice the phone calls and moved along with the lesson. Many students left the lecture, seeing that there was no end to the technical difficulty.

The student also wrote that the entire lecture was conducted on an iPad, adding that "many things [would] go wrong on such a setup".

"After this incident, he left his phone beside him whenever he is conducting [a] lecture so we could call him in case of an emergency", the student concluded.

The comment came after netizens blamed the students in the lecture for not informing Wang about the technical hiccup.

AsiaOne has reached out to NUS for more information.