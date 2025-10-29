Canadian PM Mark Carney visits Singapore, meets PM Wong

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is on a two-day working visit to Singapore until Wednesday (Oct 29), his first since becoming prime minister in March this year.

Carney's brief two-day stopover in Singapore comes between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit and related meetings in Kuala Lumpur, which concluded on Oct 28, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meetings starting Thursday (Oct 30).

In a statement on Oct 29, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said PM Wong hosted Carney to breakfast at the Istana this morning.

"They reaffirmed the long-standing friendship between Singapore and Canada as both countries commemorate 60 years of diplomatic relations this year," MFA said.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen economic and investment links, and also spoke about opportunities for further bilateral collaboration such as in science, technology and innovation, energy, and cybersecurity.

MFA added that the two countries have common ground on the free flow of trade and investments, as well as commitment to multilateralism and international law.

PM Wong also welcomed Canada's interest to strengthen economic cooperation with Asean and the region, including through the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Carney visited PSA, met with GIC, Temasek leaders

According to Global Affairs Canada, Singapore led Southeast Asia as the region's biggest source of foreign direct investment in Canada in 2024, with C$9 billion (about S$8.3 billion).

On Tuesday, Carney reportedly held a series of private meetings including with Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, and officials from Temasek, which has investments in Canada's carbon capture technology sector.

He also toured facilities of port operator PSA International, which operates terminals in British Columbia and Halifax.

Canada's Prime Minister's Office said Carney plans to use his visit to encourage more investment in areas such as artificial intelligence, clean technology, critical minerals and nation-building projects in Canada.

[[nid:724428]]

editor@asiaone.com