Candy Crush while driving? Grab driver probed for using phone while ferrying 13-year-old boy

The police are looking into a case in which a Grab driver was caught on camera playing games on his mobile phone while driving with a young passenger on board.

Stomp contributor Kim said the incident occurred on Saturday (Aug 12).

Her 13-year-old son had boarded the $16.60 Grab ride at at 9.51am and was going to the Singapore Youth Flying Club from his Guillemard home.

Kim told Stomp: "At 9.58 am, my son sent me a video and explained that his driver was playing Candy Crush on his phone while driving.

"He then sent five more videos and was getting scared as they were driving over Kranji Expressway (KJE) and the driver was still on his phone.

"I told him to request that the driver stop as he was endangering both their safety."

According to Kim, it was 10.06am when the driver stopped using his phone as requested.

The Stomp contributor, who has lodged a police report, added: "As far as I know, using the phone while driving is a traffic violation subject to a fine of up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment of up to six months."

Kim shared three videos with Stomp, showing the Grab driver playing a game on his phone while driving and tapping his screen multiple times. The videos also include panning shots that show how the car was moving.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirm that a report was lodged and are looking into the matter.

Stomp has contacted Grab for more information.

