Over $361k worth of cannabis and Ice seized at Woodlands Checkpoint, Malaysian man arrested

A Malaysian man was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint after attempting to smuggle more than 10kg of drugs, including cannabis and 'Ice', into Singapore.

In a press release on Tuesday (Aug 4), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that the 22-year-old man was nabbed on Saturday morning (Aug 1).

He had arrived at the checkpoint in a Malaysia-registered car and was directed for enhanced checks by ICA officers.

During the checks, officers uncovered a box in the car boot containing two blocks of substances believed to be controlled drugs.

Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers were subsequently alerted and conducted additional checks that led to the discovery of more drugs in the car boot.

In total, around 8.6kg of cannabis and 1.6kg of methamphetamine, known as 'Ice', were seized.

According to ICA, the drugs are estimated to be worth over $361,000, and could potentially feed the addiction of about 2,132 abusers for a week.

CNB investigations are ongoing.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, it is an offence to traffic or offer to traffic controlled drugs, regardless of whether the act is carried out on one's own behalf or on behalf of another person.

Those convicted of importing or exporting more than 500g of cannabis or more than 250g of methamphetamine may face the death penalty.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com