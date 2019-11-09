Cannabis plants found in Yishun unit, man and woman arrested

Part of the interior of the makeshift greenhouse.
PHOTO: The New Paper
David Sun
The New Paper

Two cannabis plants were found growing in a makeshift greenhouse in Yishun after a raid on Monday.

In a joint media release yesterday, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said a 44-year-old man and 52-year-old woman suspected of being drug offenders were arrested

CNB officers raided the unit in the vicinity of Yishun Street 31 after ICA officers detected glass apparatuses, suspected to be used for drugs, at the Parcel Post Section of the SingPost Centre.

The officers found glass apparatuses and the two pots of plants along with various equipment and instructions on the cultivation of cannabis in the unit.

The plants were found in a makeshift greenhouse, complete with temperature, light and humidity control devices.

ELABORATE SETUP

Pictures of the raid show an elaborate setup which included the instructions on the cultivation of cannabis pinned on the wall in one of the unit's rooms.In the release, CNB reminded the public that cannabis is a Class A controlled drug.

The consumption, possession, trafficking, import or export of any controlled drugs is an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Cultivation of the plant is also an offence under the Act.

Anyone convicted of cultivating cannabis can be jailed up to 20 years, or fined up to $40,000, or both.

Investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction. 

