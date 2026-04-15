Can't even apply lipstick? Poster in trains about personal grooming in public divides netizens

If you've been observant, you may have noticed new signages on board MRT trains during your daily commute.

In particular, a sign warning passengers against grooming in public - featuring a cartoon character putting on makeup and another clipping their nails - has been the target of much debate, with many online discussing if the rules are fair.

In comments under a Threads post by user Trulysglah, many other users agreed with the ban on clipping nails on board the train.

"Cutting nails and letting the clippings fall everywhere is just gross," said one.

Another vehemently argued: "Anyone who knows social etiquette and consideration for others will never cut nails or comb hair in public transport!

"No one wants to have other people's disgusting nail clippings and hair fly into their face, body or bags!"

However, some users felt that the ban on putting on makeup may be too much.

"Cutting nails no lah... But makeup and combing hair also cannot meh?" A user questioned.

On Facebook, users had similar opinions on the matter.

"Putting makeup is okay as long as you're not [inconveniencing] others," commented one user. "Cutting nails in train is inappropriate."

"Have we become such a no-joy robot nation that one can't even apply lipstick in public?" Another complained.

Aside from makeup and nail clippings, however, some commuters called out other inconsiderate actions by fellow passengers, such as those who take phone calls loudly, or watch videos or listen to music on speaker.

All passengers must comply with signs

According to the Rapid Transit Systems Regulations, every person - while on railway premises - must comply with all notices, signs and all reasonable directions and instructions of any authorised person.

No individuals are allowed to spit, soil, place or throw litter or chewing gum on any part of the railway premises.

Passengers are also not allowed to cause a nuisance or annoyance to other passengers.

Additionally, no persons shall throw, drop or deposit, or cause to be thrown, dropped or deposited on, into or from the railway premises any missile or thing capable of injuring, damaging, endangering or inconveniencing any person or property.

Conditions of carriage for public buses

This ban on personal grooming is not new to public transport, with the conditions of carriage for public buses addressing a similar issue.

As part of maintaining public health and cleanliness on board public buses, passengers are not allowed to engage in personal grooming - inclusive of nail clipping - while on buses, lest they soil the premises, passengers or properties on the buses, according to the LTA website.

Non-compliance with these conditions allow bus captains powers to instruct passengers to comply immediately or be told to alight without a fare refund.

Captains are permitted to stop operating the bus until the non-compliant passenger leaves, or request for police assistance while the bus is stopped.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, SMRT shared information on its Kindness Express Train launched in November last year as part of its efforts to promote gracious commuting.

These trains run on the North-South and East-West lines, as well as on the Bukit Panjang LRT line, and will continue till October 2026.

Signs on grooming — such as those seen in the post by Trulysglah — are reminders to encourage consideration for fellow commuters in shared public spaces, the rail operator said.

Grooming activities are not prohibited, but commuters are encouraged to do personal grooming in more private settings out of courtesy to others, it added.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com