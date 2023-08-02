Can't grab a seat? Commuters travelling to JB on Grab bus say they had to stand

In trying to avoid the Causeway crowd, some commuters decided to take Grab bus instead.

But they were left disappointed when they were forced to stand despite booking the service.

Posted on July 14, TikTok user Candaries shared a video of her Grab bus experience and wrote: "Booked Grab bus to JB and thought we will be guaranteed a seat. But no! We had to stand."

"Didn't know we have to squeeze like on a public bus."

In her video, there were several commuters seen standing on the bus.

Another similar video was shared by TikTok user Quowookka on July 15 who wrote: "Grab Bus no difference to taking SBS bus, see how squeezy."

Netizens flooded the comments section of their posts, sharing similar experiences. A user even said: "My sis's Grab bus didn't even turn up".

When a user asked Candaries if there was any indication about the availability of seats on Grab's booking app, Candaries replied: "There wasn't any information given and that made us confused. When we booked, it says 40 seats still available."

About a year ago, Grab rolled out their intercity bus service from Singapore to Malaysia.

The Grab bus has multiple pick-up locations from Changi Airport Terminal to Tanglin CC.

Depending on the pick-up location, the bus fare can start from $3 and go up to $39.

For example, a ride from Changi Airport to JB CIQ Checkpoint will cost one $11.

One TikToker Slowberries also posted her Grab bus experience in June 28 this year, which garnered over 700,000 views, 35,000 likes and 13,000 shares.

When sharing about the perks of taking a Grab bus, she wrote: "Availability of seats, multiple pick-up points, spacious and comfortable."

A quick check by AsiaOne showed that when booking a Grab bus seat via the mobile app, it shows various timings available, with bus service providers such as Transtar Travel and KKKL Singapore.

Similar to booking on a website, the app shows the number of seats available in the bus and once the seats are filled, one will no longer be able to book.

AsiaOne has reached out to Grab for comment.

In efforts to ease the travel between Singapore and JB, bus service Causeway Link has also announced a $2 shuttle bus service last year.

The shuttle bus service runs between Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) and Woodlands CIQ daily, with approximately 15 minutes time interval depending on traffic and custom clearance condition.

