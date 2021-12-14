'Can't stop crying': Singapore-based couple returns to UK after more than 2 years, introduces baby to family

With the easing of Covid-19 travel restrictions, TikTok fitness influencer Brie Benfell finally got the chance to fly home this holiday season.

The 33-year-old, who is based in Singapore, said in her video that she and her husband were heading back to the UK and have “waited for this moment for two years”.

What got the couple excited was that their family will finally meet their 18-month old daughter, Theadora, for the first time.

Benfell posted a TikTok video last Friday (Dec 10) of the young family’s pre-flight happenings. The 25-second clip has garnered 173,000 views and over 60 comments.

Theadora was the star of the video, strolling through Changi Airport as she interacted with the Singapore Airlines cabin crew. Her parents, too, had a hard time containing their excitement as they danced at the departure hall entrance.

The choice of music aligned so well with the visuals and tone of the video, it got a TikTok user wondering how this wasn’t a Singapore Airlines advertisement.

One netizen even requested for Benfell to post the reunion with her family. She obliged and we got a full minute of her introducing her dad to Theadora.

Grab some tissues because chances are you’ll be tearing up soon.

At the driveway next to a parked Audi, Benfell embraced her dad and introduced him to her daughter. It was clearly an emotional moment for both with Benfell in tears as she laid on her father’s shoulder.

The video then cuts and Theadora takes centre stage yet again as she and her granddad catch up on lost time. The two can be seen spending quality time together, with grandpa Benfell continuously hugging and kissing his granddaughter.

If you're looking for the icing on the cake, how about a short clip of Theadora with her grandparents along the British countryside?

