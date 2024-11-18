Car bursts into flames in Bukit Batok parking lot, no injuries reported

A car caught fire in an open car park in Bukit Batok on Sunday afternoon (Nov 17), with the incident captured in photos and a video shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

The car park is located at Block 239, Bukit Batok East Avenue 5.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the incident at around 12.30pm.

They arrived to the scene and extinguished the blaze with a water jet.

"The fire involved the engine compartment of a parked car," said SCDF.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

In a separate post, the car is seen severely wrecked from the fire with various components from the bonnet spilling out onto the ground.

