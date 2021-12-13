Car bursts into flames in Hougang, sends 3 teens fleeing

Three teens made a quick escape after the car they were in burst into flames in Hougang last Saturday (Dec 11) afternoon.

The sedan caught fire while it was parked near the unloading area of an HDB block along Hougang Street 92.

A resident told Shin Min Daily News that he saw a couple carrying items to a flat, appearing to leave their teenage children inside the car.

Moments later, smoke came out from the car, sending the young passengers fleeing for their lives.

"After the parents rushed back, the man got inside the car to retrieve some personal belongings before leaving," the resident added.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the fire, which involved the engine compartment of the car, was extinguished with a water jet.

"There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation," SCDF added.

